Concord Wealth Partners Has $340,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.