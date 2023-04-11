Welch Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

