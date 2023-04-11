Welch Group LLC Invests $201,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 79.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in International Paper by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.