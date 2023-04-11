Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.