Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
Lumen Technologies Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.