2,011 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sidoti began coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.