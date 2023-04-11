Welch Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.