4,813 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

