Welch Group LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after purchasing an additional 192,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,333,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,601,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $219.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average is $224.22. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

