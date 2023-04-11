Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $529.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $553.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.66.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

