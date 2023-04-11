Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,144 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 119.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $43.77.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.