Welch Group LLC Purchases 5,555 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

