Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 3,518 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 261.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

