Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $405.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

