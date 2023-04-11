Welch Group LLC Invests $264,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

