Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

