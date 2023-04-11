Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 536 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $176.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $172.64.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

