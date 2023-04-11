AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 233.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AGCO by 58.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

NYSE AGCO opened at $122.35 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $147.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

