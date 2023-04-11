Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $659.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $684.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.85.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.