Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

