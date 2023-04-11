Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Stake Lifted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,395.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

