Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,964.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,947,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.59.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.