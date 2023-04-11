Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $499,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

