Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 6,658 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chevron by 18.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after purchasing an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

