Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $363.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

