Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Diageo by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 509,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 81,149 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,060.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.11. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

