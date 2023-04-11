Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,730 ($21.42) in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

