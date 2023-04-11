Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Raised by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

