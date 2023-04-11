Signaturefd LLC Acquires 364 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.77. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

