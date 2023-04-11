SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 266,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

