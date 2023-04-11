Signaturefd LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE PXD opened at $220.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

