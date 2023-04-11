Signaturefd LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.77. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

