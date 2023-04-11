Signaturefd LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

