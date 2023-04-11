Signaturefd LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Sony Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sony Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.