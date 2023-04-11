Signaturefd LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $220.22 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

