Signaturefd LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $258.94 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.