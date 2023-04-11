Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTE opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

