Signaturefd LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

