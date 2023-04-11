Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.