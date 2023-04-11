Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 542,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.