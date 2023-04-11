Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

