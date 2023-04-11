Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 3,583 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV opened at $484.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

