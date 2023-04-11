Signaturefd LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 531.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

