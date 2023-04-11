BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,193 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BHP Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.14.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

