Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

BA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 445.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

