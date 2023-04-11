Signaturefd LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,328 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNUT. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -154.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -140.00%.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.