Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $216.76 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.39. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

