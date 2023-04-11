Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,094 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

