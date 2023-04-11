Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

