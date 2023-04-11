Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

