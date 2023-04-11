Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $64.44.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

